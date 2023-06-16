Gray Television Names David Hughes GM of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland

By George Winslow
Joel Swisher will replace him as GM of WSAZ and WQCW in Charleston-Huntington, W.V.

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television has announced the promotion of David Hughes as the next general manager of Gray’s WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio. 

He succeeds Matt Moran, who recently became a senior managing vice president at Gray. Hughes will join the Cleveland stations on June 26, 2023.

He has served as general manager of Gray’s WSAZ-TV (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, since December 2021. 

Previously, Hughes led Gray’s WVIR (NBC) in Charlottesville, Virginia, as General Manager and, prior to that position, he served as the news director at Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Virginia. David’s career includes various roles in the news departments at WFLA in Tampa, Florida, WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina, and WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

In addition, Gray Television has announced the promotion of Joel Swisher as the next general manager of Gray’s WSAZ (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

Swisher assumes his new role on June 26 when the stations’ current leader David Hughes becomes the general manager at Gray’s Cleveland television stations.

The station group said that Swisher has held sales management roles at WSAZ and WQCW since 2016. 

Previously, he spent 14 years in various sales and management positions at other media companies in West Virginia. Swisher has been instrumental at WSAZ in expanding the station’s community involvement with events including “The Sternwheel Regatta”, and “Live on the Levee.” 

