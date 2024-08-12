Gray Media Renews CW Affiliation Agreements for 38 TV Stations

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network and Gray Media have reached a comprehensive agreement to renew the affiliations of 38 Gray-owned television stations across the country. Together, the 38 stations reach nearly 10% of the U.S. audience, serving more than 12 million television households.

Under terms of the agreement, the stations will remain the exclusive homes of Pac-12 college football, ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing, WWE NXT wrestling, and LIV Golf in their respective markets.

Financial terms were not disclosed.