Sinclair Expands CW Network Affiliations to 35 Markets
The CW Network adds new affiliate stations with launch of CW Programming on KOMO-TV in Seattle and WPNT-TV in Pittsburgh
BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network and Sinclair Broadcast Group have concluded a multi-year network affiliation deal that renews affiliations across 35 markets, including 10 markets in which Sinclair provides sales and other services to a CW-affiliated station.
As part of the agreement, on September 1 Sinclair will launch The CW on two new affiliate stations, KOMO-TV, in Seattle, Washington, and WPNT-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Both stations currently broadcast LIV Golf and will expand carriage to include the entire CW Programming offering.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“With The CW’s first-ever ACC college football game featuring the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats in primetime on September 9, we are pleased to be adding WPNT-TV in Pittsburgh and KOMO-TV in Seattle to our affiliate group,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “We appreciate that Sinclair values their partnership with The CW as we remake the network with our significant investment in sports, combined with a smart entertainment programming strategy that will further expand viewership on a local and national level.”
“We are pleased to be continuing our long relationship with The CW Network and look forward to bringing our stations in Seattle and Pittsburgh into the CW family,” added Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s COO and president of Local Media. “We thank our distribution team for securing the renewal of our affiliate agreement, which includes rights that allow us to negotiate with virtual MVPDs for CW-affiliated stations.”
