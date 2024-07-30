Paramount Global And Nexstar Media Renew Affiliation Agreements
Deal covers CBS-affiliated TV stations in 42 markets owned by Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting; Paramount-owned stations in Miami and Detroit will become CW affiliates
IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Paramount Global have announced that Nexstar and its operating partner, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. have reached comprehensive multi-year agreements to renew CBS Television Network affiliations in 42 markets across the country. The deal covers 40 stations owned by Nexstar and two stations owned by Mission; together, the 42 stations reach 15% of the U.S. audience, serving nearly 19 million television households.
In addition, Nexstar and Paramount announced that two Paramount-owned independent stations in Miami, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, both top-20 markets, will become affiliates of The CW Network on September 1.
WBFS-TV in Miami and WKBD-TV in Detroit will begin carrying the network's news, primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming at that time.
The CW Network is controlled by Nexstar, which has a 75% ownership stake.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
