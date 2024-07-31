The CW Network Adds Three New Affiliates

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network (CW) has announced new television station affiliates in Tucson, Arizona (DMA #64), Santa Barbara, California (DMA #122), and Corpus Christi, Texas (DMA #130).

In Tucson, the new CW affiliate will be KTTU-TV, owned by Tegna Inc., in Santa Barbara, it will be KCOY-TV, owned by VistaWest Media, and in Corpus Christi, the new CW affiliate will be KSCC-TV, owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, LLC.

All three local stations will begin airing CW primetime entertainment programming and live sports on September 1, immediately becoming the exclusive homes of Pac-12 college football, ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing, WWE NXT wrestling, and LIV Golf in their respective markets.

KTTU-TV will also be the local home of the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, live from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on December 28.