The CW Network Adds Three New Affiliates
The new affiliates in Tucson, Santa Barbara and Corpus Christi will start airing CW programming Sept. 1
BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network (CW) has announced new television station affiliates in Tucson, Arizona (DMA #64), Santa Barbara, California (DMA #122), and Corpus Christi, Texas (DMA #130).
In Tucson, the new CW affiliate will be KTTU-TV, owned by Tegna Inc., in Santa Barbara, it will be KCOY-TV, owned by VistaWest Media, and in Corpus Christi, the new CW affiliate will be KSCC-TV, owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, LLC.
All three local stations will begin airing CW primetime entertainment programming and live sports on September 1, immediately becoming the exclusive homes of Pac-12 college football, ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing, WWE NXT wrestling, and LIV Golf in their respective markets.
KTTU-TV will also be the local home of the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, live from Arizona Stadium in Tucson on December 28.
