The CW Will Not Renew Affiliations with Scripps Stations in Seven Markets

The Nexstar Media Group has decided not to renew affiliation agreements for The CW broadcast network with stations owned by Scripps in seven markets.

Nexstar said that The CW affiliations would be moving to Nexstar stations in two of the markets: Norfolk, Va. and Lafayette, La. It noted that it has interest from other station groups in the five other markets, which include Detroit, Miami, Tucson, Corpus Christi, Texas and San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The CW is 75% owned by Nexstar.

“The CW does not intend to renew its affiliation agreement with the Scripps-owned television stations in seven markets,” Nexstar said in a statement emailed to TV Tech. “We are excited that the CW affiliations in two of those markets—Norfolk, Virginia, and Lafayette, Louisiana—will be moving to Nexstar-owned stations on September 1. We have interest from other station groups in the five remaining markets and expect to make announcements about those affiliations soon. We are prepared for this transition and confident that The CW will continue to reach 100% of US television households without interruption.”

(TV Tech has asked Scripps for a comment and will add to the story when we receive it.)