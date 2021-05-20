Nexstar, CW Renew Affiliation Agreements

BURBANK, Calif. & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has come to terms with the CW Television Network on multi-year renewals for CW network affiliations across 37 markets serving 38 million TV households, or 31% of the U.S. TV audience.

Of the 37 markets, Nexstar owns 28 of the stations, while nine are partner-owned TV stations. Among the stations included in these renewals are WPIX-TV in New York City, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KDAF-TV in Dallas, KIAH-TV in Houston and WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to extend our valued partnership, through a multi-year agreement, with our largest station group, Nexstar. The linear broadcast model remains the backbone of our business model and vitally important as it gives us the scale and local reach that distinguishes us in today’s marketplace as the original multiplatform network,” said Betty Ellen Berlamino, executive vice president, Distribution, The CW.

“As the nation’s largest CW affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to extend its longstanding relationship with the network,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar’s president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “The CW’s line-up of prime-time entertainment shows, coupled with Nexstar’s highly-rated local news and other market-centric programming enables us to deliver great content to millions of viewers and exceptional value to our advertisers.”