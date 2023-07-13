Gravity Media Provides Broadcast Facilities for 2023 NATO Summit

Gravity Media has announced that it provided broadcast facilities for the recent NATO Summit. The two-day event took place on July 11 and 12 with NATO heads of state and others participating in the high profile event.

Lithuanian event organizer Pirmoji Kava together with Creative Industries and Dimedia commissioned Gravity Media to produce this year’s NATO Summit where a Gravity Media team from the UK and Germany were on site.

Held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, the Gravity Media team successfully delivered over 45 edit suites, a crew of 12 camera operators across four studio locations and plus the MCR facilities for all of the studios and unilateral broadcasters.

Tom Gehring, Gravity Media’s managing director in Germany said that "This is yet another major event for Gravity Media which highlights our ability to deliver a first-class service for global broadcasters. The summit itself has its own challenges in terms of the increased levels of security we faced on site, so preparation takes a lot more planning than usual. Our skilled team is experienced in working in a wide range of difficult environments, meaning we always hit the ground running. At an event like this where the eyes of the world are on us, Gravity Media continues to offer the latest broadcast equipment for rental to the OB, studio, and production markets, supported by a 24/7 technical backup service.”