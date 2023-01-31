Gravity Media Expands Its U.S. Team

Live production and media services provider Gravity Media has announced that it is expanding its team in the U.S. with the appointment of Jessica Monterrosa as operations manager, to help further ensure market growth across the key U.S. sites.

Jessica joins the Gravity Media U.S. team to further ensure delivery of several integrated, end-to-end solutions across the full broadcast spectrum, including mobile units, flypack solutions, managed services, and production and content in locations across the U.S., Gravity Media said.

Based in Gravity Media’s Los Angeles site, Jessica will be reporting to Lynn King, Gravity Media’s director of operations in the U.S. as well as working alongside the sales, production, engineering, and other departments to coordinate and prepare for upcoming live sporting events and studio shows across America.

Jessica brings a wealth of experience to the new role, having worked at Fox Sports, Fox Broadcasting, and CP Communications, the company said.

Most recently, Jessica was the operation supervisor at Fox Sports in Los Angeles where she oversaw the day-to-day operations and assigned the relevant resources in line with sporting season budgets for the MLB, CFB, NASCAR and USFL. In addition, Jessica proactively monitored the next sporting season across multiple live sports events, identifying challenges and pragmatically solving any problems.

“Having Jessica join our team as the market continues to grow at a rapid pace, allows us to further develop our Gravity Media operations,” Lynn King, Gravity Media’s operations director commented. “Jessica’s years of experience and key relationships in the Sports Broadcasting industry will be a great asset to our team, making her the perfect choice to join our expanding U.S. Gravity Media team. We are truly excited to have Jessica join us in Los Angeles and look forward to having her involved in some exciting projects coming up.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Gravity Media as their new Operations Manager at a key moment of market growth,” Jessica Monterrosa said of her new role and joining the expanding Gravity Media team. “I am looking forward to kick-starting the year, in my new role at the global sports broadcasting company where I can continue to delve into my skills further and support the wider team, with an exciting year of live sports events ahead.”