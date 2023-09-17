Gravity Media Announces 'Significant Investment’ in Sony Cameras

WEYBRIDGE, UK—Gravity Media, a global provider of live creative production and media services, has chosen Sony to upgrade and expand its camera fleet across the globe in a move it says will future-proof its technology for live broadcasting and accommodate further business growth. ​ ​ ​

The initial contract saw a significant quantity of Gravity Media’s global camera fleet replaced with Sony’s next-generation HDC-Series live production camera chains, which continue to support the capture and broadcast of the most prestigious events in the global sports and entertainment calendar including ATP Tour tennis and Formula E.

Gravity Media welcomed Formula E and ATP Media to its cutting-edge Production Centre having signed a long-term partnership, to house the ATP Media Studios and Formula E production teams in their new facility based in the heart of media land in White City, London.

“This major investment in Sony system cameras marks a gear shift in our transformation programme, bringing new levels of image quality, portability and creative flexibility to live production environments that puts us head and shoulders above our competitors,” comments Ed Tischler, Managing Director at Gravity Media.

“With television formats evolving, it became imperative to upgrade to the very latest technology covering 4K, HD, High Frame Rate (HFR), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and ultra-slow motion. Sony equipment fits the bill - and is trusted by our production teams and our clients alike.”

Norbert Paquet, Head of Live Production, Sony Europe adds: “We are delighted to sign this new contract with such a major player and innovator in the live production world and see our technology used to broadcast some of the world’s biggest live events.”

“Sony teams across the UK, US and Australia mobilised quickly to deliver the initial contract and are in discussions with Gravity about further requirements. Given the Sony Networked Live ecosystem of solutions, products, services, helping the broadcast industry take full advantage of resources in high-quality mission critical live production, we are excited about the future potential of this partnership.”

Gravity Media has invested in a multitude of HDC-3500s, HDC-5500s and HDC-P50s to meet tomorrow’s production needs while maintaining full compatibility with today’s workflows and system hardware. They will be deployed across the globe and within Gravity Media’s recently launched, second Production Centre in London within the White City media campus.

The next-generation Production Centre houses a creative and technology-leading media hub. The 50,000-square-foot facility features the best-in-class technology to support both on-premise and distributed remote production workflows. The introduction of this advanced Production Centre undoubtedly reinforces Gravity Media’s position as an industry leader, pushing the boundaries of innovation. The new Production Centre also enables Gravity Media to welcome key Sports Federations to be based in their facility—ensuring their broadcast media needs can be solved in-house via cutting-edge media and technology solutions.