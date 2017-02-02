Grass Valley’s Viper FilmStream Camera Earns Technical Oscar

MONTREAL—Grass Valley will now have an Oscar on its mantel piece, as the company has announced that it will receive a Scientific and Technical Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its Viper FilmStream camera.

The Viper FilmStream was first introduced in 2002 and was among the first digital cameras utilized by the industry. It allowed directors to immediately review footage following a scene and was able to be used for longer shooting times than traditional film cameras.

The camera was used for both film and TV productions and has served as an influence in the development of current HD, 4K/UHD and HDR cameras.

Grass Valley will receive its award at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 11.