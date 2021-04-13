Grass Valley Supplies Equipment for GOL TV Studios, Mobile Units

MONTREAL—GOL TV, a bilingual soccer channel, recently acquired a suite of Grass Valley live production gear for its studios and mobile production units. The GV cameras, switchers, replay and highlights and IP routing and infrastructure technology, all of which are fully integrated with third-party equipment, provide an end-to-end workflow for support of live events and news productions, as well as boost GOL TV’s IP and 4K UHD HDR capabilities.

Grass Valley’s IP technology supplied to GOL TV includes the GV Orbit Dynamic System Orchestration and Kahuna 6400 and 9600 IP production switchers. GOL TV has also paired the LiveTouch replay and highlights system with the LDX 86N cameras to provide more angles and fast replays.

The GV Stratus media production platform handles asset management, while the Masterpiece IP Master Control Switcher enables GOL TV to work across multiple formats, delivers flexible audio capabilities and support channel branding and multichannel video program distribution. There is also the Kaleido-IP video multiviewer for simultaneous video and audio decoding.

In addition, GOL TV is using GV I/O as a server for ingest and playout managed by Morpheus automation, along with the Vega series router. GV’s IQUCP 25 gateways facilitate SDI to IP migration.

“Having workflows that are reliable and agile is imperative to the success of our business. We wanted a “one-stop-shop” solution to handle everything we needed, and Grass Valley’s product portfolio was our best option to achieve this,” said Marcelo Craviotto, engineering manager, GOL TV. “Grass Valley also enabled us to ramp up our mobile and studio productions and make sure we are IP and 4K UHD ready. Grass Valley’s IP infrastructure solutions deliver efficient resource management and the scalable capability we need to provide an exciting service to our customers and viewers.”

Grass Valley says that the GOL TV project will be completed in the second quarter of 2021.