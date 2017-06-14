Grass Valley Skates into St. Louis Blues’ Video Control Room
MONTREAL—The Scotttrade Center in St. Louis, home to the St. Louis Blues, went through some offseason adjustments leading up to the 2016-2017 NHL season, installing video equipment from Grass Valley into its video control room.
Among the new gear that was added to the arena’s system was the 3M/E Karrera K-Frame S-series production switcher; three LDX 86 WorldCam cameras for HD/3G acquisition; an LDX 86 XtremeSpeed camera for 6X HD and 1X/3X 3G acquisition; an LDX C80 compact WorldCam for remote applications; XCU Universe XF base stations; six Densité 3 Frames for housing audio and video signal processing modules; eight Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewers; two K2 Dyno Replay systems with ShareFlex capability; an NVision 8500 Hybrid Series router with 144x144 matrix; and an NV9000 controller.
The St. Louis Blues are also anticipating upgrading its video and LED boards, for which it expects to utilize the Karrera K-Frame switcher to sync their video boards, ice projection systems, lighting systems and more.
According to Grass Valley, the installation process took three months.
