Grass Valley Awarded 2015 Philo T. Farnsworth Award

MONTREAL—The Television Academy has announced that Grass Valley is the 2015 recipient of the Philo T. Farnsworth Award. The award, which will be handed out at the 67th Engineering Emmy Awards, in recognition of its contributions that have impacted television technology and engineering.

“Grass Valley has been providing innovative television and broadcast solutions for a very long time,” said Marco Lopez, president of Grass Valley. “We’re particularly gratified and humbled to be recognized with this prestigious award.”

Named after the American inventor and television pioneer, the Philo T. Farnsworth Award began in 2003 and has been awarded nine times.

The 67th Engineering Emmy Awards will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.