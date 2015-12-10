Grass Valley and Dejero Collaborate on Content Delivery

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and Dejero have announced a new collaboration that will see the integration of Dejero’s LIVE+ Control monitoring and management tool with Grass Valley’s GV Stratus video production and management system. The goal of the collaboration is to ease the delivery of content and will allow users to access, manage and assign content from Dejero’s video-over-IP transmitters within a single window of the GV Stratus system.

This new package gives users a centralized system for handling live and recorded content ingest. With the Dejero integration, users can record and stream content, record timelines, move and edit files and control channel output recordings from with the GV Stratus, creating a path from the field to the newsroom for broadcast-quality video transmitted from anywhere.

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management and multiscreen distribution of professional live VoIP. Through bit-rate encoding and IP network bonding, users can send content through any combination of cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and portable satellite connections. This creates a high-bandwidth link for the transfer of live content.

Dejero is a provider of remote acquisition, cloud management and multiscreen distribution system with its headquarters in Waterloo, Onatrio. Grass Valley is a Montreal-based company that delivers end-to-end television production and content distribution workflows.