Granite Broadcasting To Datacast to Mobile Devices



NEW YORK and LONDON: Granite Broadcasting is creating its own version of “TV Everywhere,” an initiative to make programming available on all types of devices.



Granite is forming a joint venture, dubbed “Broadcast Cloud,” with Motive Television plc to “pursue the development, implementation, and use of existing broadcast spectrum to provide live television, customized linear TV channels, video-on-demand, and catch-up television directly to portable devices such as iPads, Android tablets and smartphones.”



The pair is also preparing to commence a separate test of Motive’s Internet-based Television Anywhere technology at KOFY-TV, Granite’s TV station serving the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif. market.



The Broadcast Cloud JV will leverage Granite TV stations and digital assets to provide both facilities and local staff support for testing, pilot projects, and other trials. Granite will also contribute management expertise, sales and marketing input and assistance in promoting the Cloud technology to the broadcasting industry, and will cooperate on the development of the business and strategic plan.



Motive will provide an exclusive license to use the underlying Motive technology and in the development of the Broadcast Cloud. Motive will provide engineering expertise and also oversee the day-to-day management, including sales and marketing of the Cloud technology and licensing to third-party broadcasters, content owners and other potential partners.



