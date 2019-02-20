Graham Media Group Renews Agreement With Nielsen

NEW YORK—Graham Media Group has renewed a multi-year agreement with Nielsen for its local TV ratings and Scarborough, the ratings service’s local consumer behavior data, Nielsen announced last week.

The agreement covers Graham Media’s NBC affiliates, including KPRC in Houston, WDIV in Detroit and WSLS in Roanoke, Va.; CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando, Fla.; ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio, Texas; and independent WJXT and CW affiliate WCWJ in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are pleased to continue working with Nielsen and its enhanced measurement solutions so that we may continue to demonstrate the value of our audience for our advertising partners,” said Graham Media President and CEO Emily Barr.

Graham Media also will continue using Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings to measure mobile and PC content.

