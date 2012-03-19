Gracie Awards Luncheon Speaker Announced

BEVERLY HILLS, CA.: The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced that Disney Junior General Manager Nancy Kanter will deliver the keynote speech at this year’s Gracie Awards Luncheon.



The luncheon recognizes the local, online, public and student winners of the 2012 Gracie Awards. The awards honor “programming and individuals of the highest caliber in all facets of radio, television, cable and Web-based media.”



“We are thrilled that Nancy Kanter, an accomplished and powerful woman in media, will deliver the keynote at the 2012 Gracie Awards Luncheon,” said AWMF Chair Valerie K. Blackburn in a press release. “With many rising stars in media attending the Gracie Awards Luncheon, we are sure Nancy will inspire the next generation of media leaders.”



Disney Junior will debut later this month as a new, 24-hour basic cable channel. It is designed for kids age 2–7 that “reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary.”



The luncheon is scheduled to take place May 23 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tickets are available online at www.thegracies.org.



-- Radio World

