Gordon Tubbs Elevated at FujiFilm

WAYNE, N.J.: Professional glass expert Gordon Tubbs has been promoted after just six months at Fujinon. Tubbs was elevated to vice president of broadcasting and communications for the company, which is now known as Fujifilm. He was hired at the end of last March as director of sales for the broadcast division. He’ll continue to be responsible for sales, particularly for networks and groups.



“During his tenure at Fujifilm, Gordon has become instrumental in spearheading the sales and growth of the broadcast division,” said Hank Hayashi, President. “He has the knowledge of the lens business and the management skills needed to increase our market share and improve customer relations.”



Tubbs is a long-time fixture in the broadcast business, having sold lenses for Cannon for 23 years. He is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology. His knowledge of professional camera lenses and the complexities of their glass is well known throughout the industry. Tubbs left Canon in 2008 and served as vice president of Autoscript since June of that year.