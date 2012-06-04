GoPro Launches Wi-Fi BacPac and Wi-Fi Remote

HALF MOON BAY, CALIF.: GoPro officially released its much-anticipated Wi-Fi BacPac + Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit, allowing simultaneous control of multiple GoPro cameras using either a smartphone, tablet, or the included waterproof Wi-Fi Remote.



Additional features include live streaming video from GoPro cameras to smartphones, tablets and directly to the web via a soon-to-be-released software update. The Wi-Fi BacPac attaches to the back of GoPro cameras to Wi-Fi enable them. The waterproof and wearable Wi-Fi Remote can control up to 50 GoPro cameras at a time from a range of 600 feet.



GoPro asked its team of sponsored athletes for their idea of a dream video production that would involve them controlling all of the cameras on the shoot. Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler had the idea to skate an area of New York City, documenting his experience using the new Wi-Fi Remote to control 50 GoPro cameras positioned along his path.



The resulting short film, “ New York City,” documents a day-in-the-life skate from the top of the Manhattan Bridge through Chinatown, finishing at the entrance to the storied Lower East Side skate park. Along the way Sheckler captures not only his skating but also the sites, sounds and color that are NYC. The film was shot entirely on GoPro cameras.



The Wi-Fi BacPac + Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit is now available for $99.99. Additionally, a free, soon-to-be-released GoPro App will enable GoPro cameras to live video stream to—as well as be controlled by—iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

