GOP-Led FCC KO’s Title II

WASHINGTON—In another 3-2 vote along party lines, the FCC voted on Dec. 14 to eliminate most network neutrality rules, reclassify ISPs, wired and wireless, as non-common carriers and deed most of the internet policing functions to the Federal Trade Commission or Justice Department. This vote removes rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

