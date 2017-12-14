GOP-Led FCC KO’s Title II
WASHINGTON—In another 3-2 vote along party lines, the FCC voted on Dec. 14 to eliminate most network neutrality rules, reclassify ISPs, wired and wireless, as non-common carriers and deed most of the internet policing functions to the Federal Trade Commission or Justice Department. This vote removes rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.
Read the full story on TVT's sister publication B&C.
