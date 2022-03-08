Google Bolsters Cloud Security with $5.4B Deal For Mandiant

RESTON, Va.—At a time when cloud providers are facing heightened security risks, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Inc. has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google LLC for approximately $5.4 billion.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

Mandiant has more than 600 consultants who currently respond to thousands of security breaches each year and more than 300 intelligence analysts. Those consultants and analysts provide insights for its cyber defense solutions delivered through the managed multi-vendor XDR platform, Mandiant Advantage.

The acquisition will complement Google Cloud’s existing strengths in security, which Google has said are a cornerstone of its cloud-based offerings. Together with Mandiant, Google Cloud will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities as well as advisory services helping customers address critical security challenges and stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle, the companies said.

“Cyber security is a mission, and we believe it’s one of the most important of our generation. Google Cloud shares our mission-driven culture to bring security to every organization,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO, Mandiant. “Together, we will deliver our expertise and intelligence at scale via the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, as part of the Google Cloud security portfolio. These efforts will help organizations to effectively, efficiently and continuously manage and configure their complex mix of security products.”

“The Mandiant brand is synonymous with unmatched insights for organizations seeking to keep themselves secure in a constantly changing environment,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world. Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, and ultimately make the world safer.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of Mandiant stockholder and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later this year, the companies said.