Globosat Kicks 4K World Cup to Envivio

SAN FRANCISCO—Envivio announced that Globosat has added Envivio as one of its partners to broadcast live the quarter, semi-final and final 2014 World Cup games in Ultra HD/4K resolution.



Envivio will broadcast the games in 60 frames per second using its Muse encoding/transcoding platform. The soccer coup follows Envivio’s successful live 4K broadcast of the 2014 French Open tennis tournament in May.



Envivio Muse Ultra HD is a live or file-based video encoding/transcoding platform designed to offer a new TV experience for viewers who want to watch 4K programming on Ultra HD compatible devices. Muse Ultra HD can encode up to 4K video resolution in up to 60 fps and is said to offer a larger color range with the new BT 2020 standard and can be encoded in eight or 10 bits.