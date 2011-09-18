Globecast opens teleport in Rome

GlobeCast is launching a new teleport and technical operations center in Rome to replace its previous facility. A major new addition to the media infrastructure for Italy, the teleport will offer content management and distribution services via satellite and fiber — notably addressing the growing DTH and DTT markets in the region — as well as contribution, ad-hoc services and corporate applications.

GlobeCast chose to move to this new facility in response to, and in anticipation of, broadcast clients' demands for end-to-end services in Italy, from audiovisual content management to worldwide delivery by satellite and fiber.

Based in the newly developed area of Tecnopolo Tiburtino, the new teleport is fully connected to GlobeCast's GCBN worldwide fiber backbone and houses one of Rome's two points of presence on this network. The teleport offers a master control room entirely staffed 24/7 with satellite and fiber operations specialists, and boasts direct fiber connectivity with major Italian broadcasters and content providers including RAI, Mediaset, Sky Italia, Gruppo l'Espresso, RTL 102.5, Telepace, FOX and Supertennis.

Uplink, downlink and turnaround services are already available in Ku-band from the facility, with C-band available on request. Among the range of services offered by GlobeCast Italy are fiber connectivity; MCPC platform services; SNGs and flyaways; playout and content management; MCR and satellite monitoring; and disaster recovery and backup.