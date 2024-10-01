Globecast Delivers Cloud-based Production and Broadcast Services for Hallmark Media

Hallmark Media was the first customer to transition to Globecast’s new state-of-the-art facility in Westlake Village.

STUDIO CITY, Calif.–Hallmark Media is well-known across the entertainment industry and is recognized for its family-friendly programming and heartwarming storytelling. We currently have three network channels:– Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+, and Hallmark Family, and we aim to be a leading provider of content that families can enjoy together, emphasizing positive and uplifting themes.

We partner with Globecast to manage the origination and distribution of all three television channels, ensuring our content is delivered efficiently and reliably to viewers across various MVPD platforms digital/OTT/cable/satellite. Our key goals include keeping up with the growing technology in delivering content to customers and maximizing growth potential for viewership and ad sales.

Cloud-Based Efficiency

Our partnership with Globecast began in 2016 with the provision of Disaster Recovery services—a decision prompted by the need to enhance our technical operations and ensure reliable content delivery across our television networks.

As our partnership evolved, we have been working more closely with them to address a number of key objectives. First, we wanted to leverage advanced broadcast technologies and services to improve the quality and efficiency of our content origination and distribution.

Next, we wanted a scalable solution to support our growth and ability to adapt to new distribution methods, including digital platforms. In addition, Globecast’s cloud-based services, including playout management and technical support, allowed us to streamline our operations.

We chose Globecast as our technology partner for several strategic reasons, primarily centered around their expertise, global reach, and comprehensive service offerings, including their expertise in cloud-based production services. More specifically, they bring deep industry experience with a well-established reputation in the media and broadcast industry. They also have an excellent track record in managing complex broadcast operations for leading media companies.

From a technology standpoint, they deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end service offering that scales according to need and is backed by extremely reliable infrastructure and 24/7 support. Key to our successful relationship is their ability to offer tailored services that match our unique requirements, from seasonal programming events to digital platform integration.

Transition to IP

We are also the first Globecast customer to transition to Globecast’s new state-of-the-art facility in Westlake Village in the Los Angeles metro, which offers IP-based infrastructure that allows for easier and more cost-effective scaling of our operations.

Hallmark Media has been a leader in adopting the cloud and IP networks as a base of technical operations to scale our footprint. The Globecast Westlake Village facility enables us to accelerate this adoption due to their significant increases in networking infrastructure and bandwidth as well as with the move to SMPTE 2110. They also now support a more IP-centric distribution model, which we needed for our continued growth into OTT affiliates and streaming services.

Today, Globecast provides us with a range of key services, one being playout services. Globecast manages our channel playout, which includes the scheduling, sequencing, and transmission of broadcast content. This service ensures that all programming, commercials, and interstitial content are aired seamlessly and according to the planned schedule. They also handle the origination of our television channels, ensuring high-quality broadcasting. This includes the technical preparation of content, such as encoding, formatting, and integrating graphics and overlays.

Globecast also provides satellite uplink and downlink services, which are crucial for transmitting our content to various cable and satellite providers across both domestic and international markets. In addition, Globecast offers fiber connectivity and IP delivery, allowing for the transmission of content over secure and reliable networks. This is especially important for distributing content to digital platforms and streaming services.

Lastly, they provide around-the-clock monitoring and technical support to ensure the smooth operation of our broadcasting activities, helping us to quickly identify and resolve any issues that may arise during transmission.

For Hallmark Media, this is an important strategic partnership that enables us to focus on tech-led innovation and meet consumer needs in a highly competitive market. l

