GlobeCast chooses Evertz VIP for monitoring expansion

GlobeCast has recently received Evertz VIPA32DUO multiviewer display processor modules for use at its Sydney Teleport Center. In only 3RU of equipment rack space, GlobeCast houses three VIPA32DUO modules that are used to drive six large, flat-panel displays that can show up to 96 different video sources simultaneously. Each module takes in 32 video sources with embedded digital audio, any combination of SD and HD and drives two large flat-panel displays.

GlobeCast Sydney engineering manager, James Moody, said, “Each display can show us different layouts we create of any combination of the 32 sources. These systems not only provide us with excellent picture quality, but also with 24/7 monitoring and alarming for a wide range of possible video and audio fault conditions."