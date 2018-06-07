Global News and ET Canada Deliver Live Royal Wedding Coverage over Dejero CellSat

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--Canadian media provider Global News and Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada relied on Dejero’s CellSat video over IP transport solution to ensure reliable, high-quality live coverage of last month's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a global audience topping three million viewers. CellSat seamlessly blends cellular and Ku-band IP satellite connectivity. Global Television’s Global News and ET Canada are part of the Corus Entertainment multi-platform, multimedia enterprise.

On the day of the wedding, Global provided seven total hours of live on-location coverage, while ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel delivered special live reports of pre- and post-event activities during the week of the wedding. Since then, Global News’ and ET Canada‘s Royal Wedding content accessed via YouTube reached more than six million unique viewers, while full ceremony replay achieved more than 1.8 million views.

CellSat is the result of a technology partnership between Dejero, a provider of cloud-managed video transport and Internet connectivity, and Intelsat, a provider of integrated satellite communications services. CellSat seamlessly blends Dejero’s bonded cellular from multiple mobile network carriers with Intelsat’s Ku-band IP satellite connectivity to provide sufficient bandwidth to reliably deliver live, broadcast quality video while on location.

According to Dejero Founder Bogdan Frusina, CellSat gives broadcasters covering a significant event, like The Royal Wedding from Windsor, England, “A high degree of confidence that their live feeds will transmit without fail.” This is because CellSat solves the technical challenges caused by cellular network congestion and/or the lack of available fiber connectivity.

Mark Blanchard, Manager, Network Resources at Global News added, “Time and resources are extremely limited in a high-profile event like The Royal Wedding. Our crews need to be able to do their jobs quickly and easily without having to worry about technical complications.”

Blanchard continued, “Using CellSat to blend cellular and satellite enabled us to take advantage of the strengths of both transmission technologies and deliver exceptional coverage of the Royal Wedding with little stress or technical issues.”