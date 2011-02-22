Germany's ZDF uses Teranex 2-D-to-3-D conversion technology

Teranex Systems, a provider of video-processing solutions, has supplied Germany’s Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), one of Europe's largest public broadcasting networks, with real-time 2-D-to-3-D conversion technology for converting selected HD content into simulated 3-D programming.

ZDF conducted a four-week field test headed by ZDF’s post-production expert Frank Flick, who said that Teranex’s algorithm allowed his team to transform 2-D archives into 3-D content. The objective of ZDF’s test was to evaluate whether 2-D material could be repurposed and used in channels including ZDF neo and ZDF mediathek.

“Good simulated 3-D content generated from regular 2-D eases the evolution to 3-D for our clients by creating more content for 3-D channels between native 3-D productions,” said Mike Poirier, general manager of Teranex. “We were intrinsically involved in the SD-to-HD transition and believe our exceptional 2-D-to-3-D conversion will do the same for 3-D by supplementing native 3-D content with converted classics and regular programming, growing the 3D audience with more shows.”

Teranex's technology is available with the optional VC1-2D-3D module for the dual-channel VC100. It allows users to convert live or prerecorded 2-D content for 3-D distribution, while keeping all of the VC100’s features, including frame sync and more than 250 format and frame-rate conversions.