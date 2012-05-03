Genachowski announces legal team appointments

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has named Renee Wentzel as Legal Advisor to the Chairman and Charles Mathias as Special Counsel to the Chairman.

In her role, Wentzel will be responsible for wireless and engineering and technology issues, including removing barriers to mobile broadband deployment and unlicensed spectrum policy.

Mathias, currently Acting Legal Advisor, will have responsibility for public safety and homeland security issues, as well as for certain spectrum policy issues. He also will lead a team on government reform.

Wentzel is joining the FCC from the law firm of Wiltshire & Grannis, where she practiced telecommunications law. There, she engaged in advocacy, transactional, compliance and enforcement proceedings at the FCC.

Mathias, currently Acting Legal Advisor, previously served as Associate Bureau Chief in the commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.