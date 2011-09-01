Gekko Plans DSLR Mount Unveiling at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM—Gekko Technology will be introducing a new mount at the IBC Show that allows the company’s lenslite to be used with DSLR cameras. The new hardware provides direct attachment of the Gekko LED lenslite to Canon SD and 7D cameras, as well as to Nikon D3 models. It attaches directly to the camera’s base via the tripod screw and secures 15 mm bars for holding the lamp head on axis with the lens.



The mounting device allows the DSLR operator to take full advantage of the 5600 degree Kelvin lenslite with its 260 foot-candles of illumination.



Gekko Technology will be at stand 1.D40.



