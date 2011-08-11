Gefen, Marshall Electronics partner on digital signage solution

Gefen has announced a new relationship with Marshall Electronics to enable live streaming video footage on any HDTV display for digital signage applications.

The Marshall Electronics VS-102-HDMI HD encoder/decoder accepts video from any non-HDCP-encrypted HDMI source, including satellite set-top boxes, hi-def cameras and more. Together with the Gefen Digital Signage Creator project, users are able to feed live video in the HDMI format to any HDTV display, delivering all the features of digital video with digital audio.

The Gefen Digital Signage Creator works with any Windows-based system and gives users full control over their digital signage content creation when connected to the LAN. The intuitive layout program offers the ability to create templates, insert music, layer video images, write scripts to control content and pull RSS feeds off the Internet. Content can be pushed to the Digital Signage Creator for immediate updates or pulled automatically from another server.

Equipped with both HDMI and VGA outputs, the Gefen Digital Signage Creator delivers a digital video output or traditional analog video. Video resolutions are supported up to 720p at 60 frames and 1080p at 24 frames in both landscape and portrait alignments. An RS-232 port allows for remote control of content through the display(s).

See Marshall Electronics at IBC2011 Stand 11.D20.

See Gefen at IBC2011 Stand 7.B30.