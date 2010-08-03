Gearhouse Broadcast uses LYNX Technik yellowbriks for World Cup production

UK-based Gearhouse Broadcast purchased 96 LYNX Technik yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI-to-HDMI converters for use in the 2010 World Cup International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The International Broadcast Center (IBC) consisted of television studios, production rooms, technical rooms and related office spaces that distributed content from the 2010 World Cup. Various high-profile unilateral global broadcast clients of Gearhouse Broadcast used the LYNX Technik yellobrik SDI-to-HDMI converters for its production gallery monitoring in the IBC.

The yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI-to-HDMI converters were used as monitoring solutions to convert SDI signals to HDMI for driving 23in and 46in HDMI displays. SDI video inputs from a multiviewer and a routing switcher were fed through the yellobrik converters onto 1920 x 1080 Sony, LG and Samsung monitors as standard HDMI signals for reference monitoring and display of incoming game feeds.