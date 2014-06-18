GatesAir Hires Bryant Burke as VP of Operations

CINCINNATI—GatesAir, formerly Harris Broadcast, has appointed Bryant Burke as Vice President of Operations. Based in the company’s Quincy, Illinois manufacturing center Burke focus on strengthening GatesAir’s global supply chains, accelerates product delivery and bolsters new product development.

Burke will report to GatesAir Chief Product Officer Rich Redmond. Burke was previously vice president of global operations for Movius Interactive Corporation, an Atlanta-based provider of applications for converged messaging, unified conferencing and virtual telephony for telecoms. He holds a BSBA from Southern New Hampshire University, along with professional certifications in Six Sigma and Supply Chain Management.



“Bryant Burke’s experience in delivering products with the highest measureable quality, reliability and price points will further strengthen our leadership position in the global over-the-air TV and radio marketplace,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “His vision and strategy for supply chain operational efficiency and rapid new product development aligns well with the entrepreneurial spirit that will enable GatesAir to grow and succeed well into the future.”