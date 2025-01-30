GatesAir Continues Successful In-House Financing Initiative for Broadcasters

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced that it will continue its successful in-house financing program for its North America TV and radio customers. The initiative provides a range of flexible financing options to fund a broadcaster’s investment in modern, high-efficiency transmission equipment.

New as of this month, broadcasters also have the option to finance GatesAir Care services into their contracts, providing customers with a managed service layer to monitor and maintain their transmission systems.

“Our in-house financing program has proven to be a winning formula for all of our customers from the independent FM broadcaster to the biggest networks and station groups,” Mark Goins, vice president of global sales at GatesAir. “The broadcaster’s annual technology budget continues to tighten, and these plans help our customers make the most of their capital expenditure. And while all plans include our world-class customer service and technical support, the option to work our GatesAir Care managed services into all plans ensures that your transmission systems are protected through our engineering teams. This is especially relevant for broadcasters that lack the in-house RF engineering talent to monitor and maintain their system from basic service and support up through disaster recovery strategies.”

All financing plans can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer, GatesAir said.

Options range from financing a single transmitter purchase all the way up to a complete refresh of existing transmission infrastructure, including new FM systems and ATSC 3.0 DTV solutions.

