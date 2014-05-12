Gannett Government Media Names Flinn President

MCLEAN, VA.—Gannett Co., Inc. says Mark Flinn has been named president of Gannett Government Media.



Flinn will replace Elaine Howard, who will remain CEO of Gannett Government Media until her retirement at the end of the year. She will retire after 28 years of service at Gannett Government Media.



“We wish Elaine the very best in the years to come. She has been a leader, not just at Gannett Government Media, but in the government and defense publishing industry,” said Jack Williams, president, Gannett Digital Ventures. “We are grateful for her many contributions and dedication to Gannett Government Media.”



Flinn joins Gannett Government Media after serving as director of sales and business development at Investment News, where he was responsible for revenue generation, including the launch of new digital and video offerings. Flinn spent over 25 years at The McGraw-Hill Companies, serving in various roles including many senior-level positions. He was publisher of Aviation Week and vice president of sales for BusinessWeek and BusinessWeek TV, in addition to serving as general manager of Penton Aviation.