G&D to Showcase a New Generation of PersonalWorkplace-Controller at ISE

The German manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck has announced that it will launch a new generation of its popular multiviewing tool, the PersonalWorkplace-Controller, in early 2024.

The control room specialist also reported that it will be demonstrating the new PersonalWorkplace-Controller generation of live at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2, 2024.

The PersonalWorkplace-Controller is a fully integrated solution that supports the smooth operation of complex activities and processes in control rooms or control centers, G&D explained.

G&D said that the solution is designed to address the fact that more and more image and video signals are now entering the control room, where they need to be monitored, controlled, and managed. Employees as well as teams have to process a lot of visual information, analyze information and coordinate activities. This is often carried out on many screens at different places in the room.

With the PersonalWorkplace-Controller from G&D, workflows and processes can be conveniently operated from one monitor by flexibly displaying multiple sources, the company said.

The latest generation of the PersonalWorkplace-Controller, which will be launched at the beginning of 2024, system captures and transmits up to 27 image sources to up to four 5K displays or other screen configurations as well as additional IP streams. Each source can be dynamically scaled, repositioned, and controlled.

The tool is also designed to facilitate individual configurations to optimize workflows. Instead of using a separate monitor for each process, the PersonalWorkplace-Controller captures and transmits multiple video signals and streams to a larger monitor or multiple displays. Working areas can be flexibly configured, scaled, and arranged using different computer sources and video streams. The image sources can be individually overlapped, cropped, or protected against each other without being restricted to the conventional four- or six-image layout. Users can easily switch between saved presets making the system quick and easy to use even with different application or by different employees, the company reported.

In addition to the clear visualization on one monitor, the PersonalWorkplace-Controller also enables integrated and flexible access to all required data in real time.

The new range offers an optimal user experience with supported resolutions of up to 5K @ 60Hz. Multiple screens of the same resolution can be combined as extended monitors to create large displays, G&D said.

In addition, the company said that the different variants of the PersonalWorkplace-Controller offer unlimited potential for individual design solutions and can be deployed in a variety of ways for different application areas.

The system provides invaluable benefits both at individual operator consoles and in the context of a video wall. In addition to the optimized product variants, the manufacturer is also launching a new input card system that enables the seamless integration of remote sources via fiber. With the new models, which are equipped with the “MAX” add-on, the application is no longer restricted by the physical limits of local cabling, the company reported.