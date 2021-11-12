Gamut to Measure Impact of Local OTT and TV Ads on Foot Traffic

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES—The local OTT ad tech solutions provider Gamut has announced that it has recently integrated iSpot's unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ into its measurement capabilities. The upgrade will allow Gamut to measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.

The company will now provide its advertisers with the ability to measure the effectiveness of their OTT campaigns at driving business outcomes that range from digital touchpoints to consumers entering physical retail locations, the company said.

"Showing advertisers the unique reach and additional exposures we provide, coupled with actual data showing how often these ad exposures resulted in foot traffic, enables our clients to invest confidently in locally targeted OTT," said Soo Jin Oh, president at Gamut. "We now have the technology to run hyper-local targeting and personalized messaging at massive scale. This can create a more authentic connection with consumers and a greater likelihood of desired outcomes."

Using iSpot's Unified Measurement Platform, Gamut has already provided thousands of customers with the power to measure the incremental reach of their OTT campaigns. Gamut's new integration of foot traffic measurement now takes business-outcome measurement one important step further and enables clients to directly connect their local OTT advertising campaigns to sales activities.

"Businesses want the ability to see how many people their ads reach, how often their messages are seen and the net impact that has on their opportunities to speak to customers," says Stu Schwartzapfel, senior vice president of media partnerships at iSpot. "Gamut is leaning into that ability to give customers what they want, and in doing so is lowering the barriers to entry for local and regional businesses and brands that want to optimize their spend using Gamut's products."

Gamut's attribution offering leverages a massive database of verified TV ad airings provided by iSpot's real-time catalogue which is correlated with PlaceIQ's location information generated from millions of opted-in devices and venues throughout the U.S.