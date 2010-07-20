Game Creek Video builds two new 3G-capable HD trucks based on Grass Valley Kayenne

Mobile production company Game Creek Video in Hudson, NH, is building two 3G-capable (1080p60) HD production trucks, scheduled to hit the road this year, each equiped with the Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center as a key component.

Game Creek has also committed to taking delivery of four additional Kayenne switchers for future truck projects.

The new trucks will support sports productions for both ESPN and the YES Network — home to Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees. The ESPN truck, dubbed Larkspur, will be on the road at the end of this month, while the as-of-yet unnamed YES Network truck will be ready by the end of August in time for the 2010 MLB playoffs. Initially, "Larkspur" will help ESPN televise “ESPN College GameDay.”

