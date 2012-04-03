Game Creek Video adds Studio Technologies Model 46 intercom interface

Game Creek Video has added Studio Technologies' Model 46 dual two-wire-analog-audio-to-four-wire-analog-audio interface for party line intercom connections in nine of its remote OB trucks.

Game Creek Video chose Model 46 because of its extended feature set, signal monitoring, automatic nulling and performance record.

For major event production, Game Creek Video typically arrives on site with two 53ft, expandable-trailer OB trucks equipped with the Model 46 units. Big events might require arriving several days in advance of the air date to accommodate the intricate setup. Once power is set, the equipment is turned on and tested. As a part of this process, an extensive intercom system is put into play.