Future Announces 2021 Tech Leadership Product Awards

WASHINGTON—Future U.S. has announced the recipients of the first ever Tech Leadership Product Awards, recognizing individual and technology leadership.
Sponsored by Multichannel News, TV Tech and Broadcasting + Cable, the Tech Leadership Awards celebrate the best technology executives from broadcast networks, TV stations, pay-TV providers, streaming services and programming producers, plus the companies and products surrounding them. Award winners were announced today, March 23, at the virtual Technology Leadership Summit are profiled in a digital ebook available soon, as well as upcoming print issues and were announced today at the virtual Technology Leadership Summit.
The Tech Leadership Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries into new directions.
Here are this year’s recipients:
- Greig Fraser, Director of Photography/Producer
- William Hayes, Director of Engineering and Technology, Iowa PBS
- Lucinda (Cindy) Hutter Cavell, Vice President, Cavell, Mertz & Associates
- Brett Jenkins, Executive VP and CTO, Nexstar Media Group
- Yvette Kanouff, Partner and CTO, JC2 Ventures
- Jaya Kolhatkar, Executive VP of Data, Disney Direct to Consumer
- Barbara Lange, Executive Director, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE)
- Doug Lung, VP Broadcast Engineering, NBC Owned Stations
- Phil McKinney, President and CEO, CableLabs
- Phil Wiser, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, ViacomCBS
- Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Executive VP & Chief Technology Charter Communications
Entertainment categories including ATSC 3.0 technologies, Lighting technologies, Audio technologies, Camera technologies and Cloud-based services & IP technologies.
Here is the list of winners:
Best TV Infrastructure
- Digital Nirvana - Trance
- Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Cloud
Best Production Technology
- Adobe - Adobe After Effects
- Blackmagic Design - DaVinci Resolve 17
- Bridge Technologies - VB444 IP Audio Metering
- Canon USA - Canon CJ20ex5B 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens
- Canon USA - Canon EOS C70 4K UHD Digital Cinema Camera
- disguise - disguise xR
- Dream Chip Technologies GmbH - AtomOne SSM500
- Grass Valley - K-Frame XP
- Grass Valley - LDX 100
- Mo-Sys - StarTracker Studio
- Planar - Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex
- Wildmoka - Wildmoka Auto ReZone
Best OTT and Streaming Technology
- CSG - Ascendon
- Interra Systems - ORION-OTT With ORION Central Manager
- JW Player - Live Channels
- Premion - Premion CTV/OTT Advertising Solution
- Zixi - Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform
Best Facilities, Studios and Service
- LTN Global - LTN Kansas City Production Facility
Best Advertising, Subscriber and Enterprise Technology
- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) - CTV Incremental Reach Impact Measurement Solution\
- MediaKind - PRISMA
Best Cloud and IP Technology
- Dalet - Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service
- Stringr - Stringr
- Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform
- TVU Networks - TVU Partyline
