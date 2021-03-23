Future Announces 2021 Tech Leadership Product Awards

WASHINGTON—Future U.S. has announced the recipients of the first ever Tech Leadership Product Awards, recognizing individual and technology leadership.

Sponsored by Multichannel News, TV Tech and Broadcasting + Cable, the Tech Leadership Awards celebrate the best technology executives from broadcast networks, TV stations, pay-TV providers, streaming services and programming producers, plus the companies and products surrounding them. Award winners were announced today, March 23, at the virtual Technology Leadership Summit are profiled in a digital ebook available soon, as well as upcoming print issues and were announced today at the virtual Technology Leadership Summit.

The Tech Leadership Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries into new directions.

Here are this year’s recipients:

Greig Fraser , Director of Photography/Producer

, Director of Photography/Producer William Hayes , Director of Engineering and Technology, Iowa PBS

, Director of Engineering and Technology, Iowa PBS Lucinda (Cindy) Hutter Cavell , Vice President, Cavell, Mertz & Associates

, Vice President, Cavell, Mertz & Associates Brett Jenkins , Executive VP and CTO, Nexstar Media Group

, Executive VP and CTO, Nexstar Media Group Yvette Kanouff , Partner and CTO, JC2 Ventures

, Partner and CTO, JC2 Ventures Jaya Kolhatkar , Executive VP of Data, Disney Direct to Consumer

, Executive VP of Data, Disney Direct to Consumer Barbara Lange , Executive Director, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE)

, Executive Director, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) Doug Lung , VP Broadcast Engineering, NBC Owned Stations

, VP Broadcast Engineering, NBC Owned Stations Phil McKinney , President and CEO, CableLabs

, President and CEO, CableLabs Phil Wiser , Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, ViacomCBS

, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, ViacomCBS Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Executive VP & Chief Technology Charter Communications

Here is the list of winners:

Best TV Infrastructure

Digital Nirvana - Trance

- Trance Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Cloud

Best Production Technology

Adobe - Adobe After Effects

- Adobe After Effects Blackmagic Design - DaVinci Resolve 17

- DaVinci Resolve 17 Bridge Technologies - VB444 IP Audio Metering

- VB444 IP Audio Metering Canon USA - Canon CJ20ex5B 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens

- Canon CJ20ex5B 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens Canon USA - Canon EOS C70 4K UHD Digital Cinema Camera

- Canon EOS C70 4K UHD Digital Cinema Camera disguise - disguise xR

- disguise xR Dream Chip Technologies GmbH - AtomOne SSM500

- AtomOne SSM500 Grass Valley - K-Frame XP

- K-Frame XP Grass Valley - LDX 100

- LDX 100 Mo-Sys - StarTracker Studio

- StarTracker Studio Planar - Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex

- Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Wildmoka - Wildmoka Auto ReZone

Best OTT and Streaming Technology

CSG - Ascendon

- Ascendon Interra Systems - ORION-OTT With ORION Central Manager

- ORION-OTT With ORION Central Manager JW Player - Live Channels

- Live Channels Premion - Premion CTV/OTT Advertising Solution

- Premion CTV/OTT Advertising Solution Zixi - Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform

Best Facilities, Studios and Service

LTN Global - LTN Kansas City Production Facility

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) - CTV Incremental Reach Impact Measurement Solution\

- CTV Incremental Reach Impact Measurement Solution\ MediaKind - PRISMA

Best Cloud and IP Technology