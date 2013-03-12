Furniture at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS -- Broadcast gear is changing all the time now and furniture makers do a really great job of staying on top of the situation, not to mention making sure that their products are user-friendly, ergonomically correct, and environmentally “green.” Be sure and make it a point to stop by the booths of the following furniture designers and manufacturers at this year’s NAB Show.

One of TBC’s latest broadcast console offerings Forecast Consoles will display the MasterVision console, a new addition to the company’s MasteRail product line. The console features a very low profile and shallow depth console that’s geared more to the video production workstation user than master control room applications. Forecast also continues to promote their accomplishments in creating “green” cnvironmentally-sustainable console products.

Omnirax will show some of the latest innovations in their Phoenix broadcast furniture line, which is built with the same materials and construction techniques as the company’s high-end Innova broadcast furniture line, but comes with a significantly lower price point.

KAE Corp. will show their line of pull-out racks for Macs and PCs,VTRs LCD monitors.

TBC Consoles will display its IntelliTrac line with some advanced models tailored for integrated production system automation applications. One of these is a console that specifically designed to accommodate systems such as Grass Valley’s Ignite or Broadcast Pix’s Granite.

Winsted’s EnVision Command series console Winsted will show off the latest in its EnVision Command console series. These feature a new modular design and are available in single-, double-, or triple-tier configurations, with each tier supporting either 7.5- or 15-inch “slat-track sections for mounting multiple video monitors for the best viewing positions. Winsted will also unveil E-SOC control stations, which are “part workstation/part console” and designed for adaptability, as well as ergonomic considerations to improve an operator’s situational awareness when monitoring complex systems.