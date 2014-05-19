Fujifilm Technical Support Centers to Serve Brazil’s World Cup

WAYNE, N.J. — The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm North America Corporation says two technical support centers have been setup to provide customer service and support to the company’s broadcast lens customers during the World Cup in Brazil running from June 12 through July 13.



One service center will be located in Rio de Janeiro and the other in Sao Paulo. During the World Cup, Fujifilm’s Optical Devices Division will have engineers available at each technical center to support Fujinon lens customers. The centers' hours of operation during the matches will be from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.



“The World Cup is a crucial event for many of our customers,” said Thom Calabro, director, marketing and product development, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division. “Everything has to work perfectly, and we do everything we can to support them in producing the best possible images. As we did during the Sochi Games in Russia, we’ve established technical service centers staffed by knowledgeable technicians to communicate with our customers directly from the event’s home cities.”