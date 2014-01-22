Fujifilm Group Debuts New Corporate Slogan

TOKYO— To celebrate the 80th anniversary of its original founding, beginning in January, Fujifilm Holdings Corp. has created on a new corporate slogan: “value from innovation.”



In response to the decline in the demand for photographic film since year 2000, Fujifilm Holdings Corp. has moved away from its core business of photographic film and is now involved in a diverse array of business operations. The Fujifilm Group is currently focused on and investing management resources in healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, photo book albums and document solutions.



The new slogan has been created to demonstrate the new direction Fujifilm is taking and its future objectives. The slogan expresses Fujifilm’s commitment to deepening communications with its customers and all other stakeholders, and to further enhancing the value of the Fujifilm corporate brand.



Along with expressing the company’s commitment to innovative technologies, products and services, the slogan also encapsulates the company’s desire to combine its own original technology with human resources, expertise and technology from around the world. A new brand statement has also been created to articulate these commitments more specifically.



The company will use the slogan for its global operations.