FuboTV to Stream Select World Cup Matches in 4K/HDR
All 64 matches will originate from Fox Sports and Telemundo, official U.S. broadcasters of the games
NEW YORK—Starting with the Nov. 20 face off between Qatar and Ecuador, FuboTV will stream select FIFA World Cup games from host country Qatar in 4K/HDR, the network announced today.
All 64 matches will originate from Fox Sports and Telemundo, official U.S. broadcasters of the games, which conclude with the championship game on Dec. 18. The English language matches, including the final, will be available in 4K/HDR to subscribers of Fubotv's Ultimate and Elite subscription tiers. Fubo was the first virtual MVPD (vMVPD) to stream in 4K during the Russia 2018 tournament; it’s also carried other sporting events including FS1 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4K/HDR.
(Also read: Fox Sports Ready for 4K/HDR FIFA World Cup)
“With an internally-built tech stack optimized for live sports viewership, Fubo has historically innovated ahead of its vMVPD competitors, which began introducing 4K streams just this year,” the company said in its announcement.
FuboTV—which is available in the U.S., Canada and Spain, has just under 1 million subscribers in North America. For a full schedule of matches streaming in 4K go here.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
