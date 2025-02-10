Fubo Sports Inks Deals for OTA Distribution in 100-Plus Markets

NEW YORK—Fubo said it will distribute its linear Fubo Sports network via over-the-air stations in more than 100 markets nationwide including such major markets as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The move makes Fubo Sports available to more than 12 million over-the-air TV households as a diginet, in addition to its continued availability as a FAST channel on Fubo and most free ad-supported streaming platforms.

"In today’s connected and competitive media market, it’s important to reach consumers everywhere they are, whether that be through streaming or traditional platforms,” Head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth said. “While cord-cutting is continuing to accelerate, there are still millions of American households who rely on OTA for sports, news and entertainment. Expanding distribution of our owned & operated linear Fubo Sports network to OTA stations maximizes accessibility for consumers while also creating a new revenue stream for Fubo.”

Launched in 2019 and female-founded, Fubo Sports streams more than 600 live sporting events each year.

Its programming features sports, topical shows and award-winning documentaries. Audiences can enjoy content from breakout and niche sports leagues such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), ProBox TV, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour, among others. A leading destination for combat sports, the network also broadcasts select live boxing and mixed martial arts events.