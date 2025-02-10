Fubo Sports Inks Deals for OTA Distribution in 100-Plus Markets

By
published

Over-the-air distribution adds to the network’s current distribution as a FAST channel on Fubo and most ad-supported streaming platforms

Bare knuckle fighting
(Image credit: Fubo Sports)

NEW YORK—Fubo said it will distribute its linear Fubo Sports network via over-the-air stations in more than 100 markets nationwide including such major markets as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The move makes Fubo Sports available to more than 12 million over-the-air TV households as a diginet, in addition to its continued availability as a FAST channel on Fubo and most free ad-supported streaming platforms.

"In today’s connected and competitive media market, it’s important to reach consumers everywhere they are, whether that be through streaming or traditional platforms,” Head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth said. “While cord-cutting is continuing to accelerate, there are still millions of American households who rely on OTA for sports, news and entertainment. Expanding distribution of our owned & operated linear Fubo Sports network to OTA stations maximizes accessibility for consumers while also creating a new revenue stream for Fubo.”

Launched in 2019 and female-founded, Fubo Sports streams more than 600 live sporting events each year.

Its programming features sports, topical shows and award-winning documentaries. Audiences can enjoy content from breakout and niche sports leagues such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), ProBox TV, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour, among others. A leading destination for combat sports, the network also broadcasts select live boxing and mixed martial arts events.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
George Winslow
George Winslow

George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.

More about sports
ESPN

ESPN Signs Multiyear Deal to Air Major League Rugby

WSC Sports tech on TV Azteca soccer coverage

TV Azteca Taps WSC Sports To Cut, Publish Digital Sports Content
Jordan Bartow of Quickplay

Quickplay Names Jordan Bartow General Manager for North America
See more latest