Front Porch to Unveil Latest Versions of DIVAdirector and DIVArchive at NAB

Front Porch DIVAdirector 5.0

At NAB, Front Porch Digital will unveil DIVAdirector V5.0, including new features for cost-effective media asset management (MAM). V5.0 boasts HTTP-based adaptive streaming support, whereby client Internet browsers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between different video and audio bit rates depending on available network conditions and CPU power. The result is reliable, consistent playback without stutter, buffering, or "last mile" congestion.



Front Porch will also unveil features added to its DIVArchive V7.0 content storage management (CSM) system. With support for complex DPX packages, DIVArchive V7.0 enables video-like operations on film-carried content, making it desirable for film production and postproduction. DIVArchive V7.0 interconnects every element of operations from archive to production to transmission for cost-effective, seamless file-based workflows.



Front Porch will also show Lynx, its integrated, cloud-based environment for managing assets on a global scale, from any device and any location. Lynx encompasses a hosted disaster recovery service for existing DIVA customers, a private/hybrid cloud service allowing global media enterprises to centralize critical assets and consolidate operations, and a public cloud service with DIVArchive functionality offered on a SaaS (software as a service) basis.





The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Front Porch will be at booth N5806.