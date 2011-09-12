Front Porch Digital Launches Cloud Storage at IBC



AMSTERDAM: Content storage management solutions provider Front Porch Digital announced from IBC their new cloud-based environment.



LYNX is the product of over a decade of research and development into global asset management. It is designed to offer next-generation storage and access from any device at any location.



The applications and devices created for LYNX are integrated with the company’s DIVA technology for increased flexibility. They were designed to reduce the stresses faced by the competitive media industry including constantly changing organizational structures, the need to consolidate operations and the increasing reliance on outsourcing.



LYNX is scheduled to launch in Q4 2011, with a continued roll-out into 2012.



Front Porch Digital is at booth 7.C16.



