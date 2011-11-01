Front Porch Digital Expands Worldwide Workforce



ANNECY, France: Front Porch Digital has named three important positions on a worldwide scale.



The media content solutions provider appointed Damien Bommart as their product and marketing manager for the DIVASolutions Manage category. He will take control of all product management and marketing activities for that product group. Bommart is a six year veteran with Front Porch Digital, he will report to company CMO Phil Jackson.



Fabien Donato was made the company’s solution architect for the European, African, Middle Eastern regions; Ronald Khoo is the new solution architect for the Asia-Pacific region. They will be responsible for reaching sales targets and supporting sales managers in their respective regions, as well as easing the flow of solutions delivery, from technical architecture and documentation to costing and pricing. Donato and Khoo will report to the company’s solution architect team leader, Marc Wharby.



Donato is experienced in media asset management and holds a master’s degree in general engineering with additional specialized education in computer science, networking, and telecommunications.



Khoo is a 20-year veteran of the industry and possesses extensive experience in video and broadcast engineering. He holds a master’s degree in business administration.



