Front Porch Digital DIVArchive now supports Avid and Apple files

At NAB Front Porch Digital announced that its DIVArchive V6.3 content storage management (CSM) system is now capable of full integration with a number of editing and production tools, including Avid Interplay, Apple Final Cut Pro and Apple Final Cut Server.

The latest release of DIVArchive offers integration with Avid Interplay, making it easier for users of Avid’s media asset management system to access content stored under DIVArchive management. New DIVArchive features include multiresolution object support; sub-clip partial restore; best-effort restore; advanced Avid asset search within the DIVArchive user interface; and full Unicode asset support.

The company also enabled full integration of DIVArchive with Apple Final Cut Pro and Final Cut Server. This advanced integration is enabled by Front Porch Digital’s new DIVAsymphony service-oriented architecture (SOA) framework, which supports more agile and flexible development of third-party interfaces in DIVArchive.

Protected by three U.S. patents, Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive solution creates a unified storage system from ingest to archive that is distinguished for functionality, scalability, performance and user satisfaction.