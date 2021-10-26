Friend MTS Appoints Mike Baron to Senior VP, Sales & Strategy, Americas

LONDON, U.K., PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Friend MTS has appointed Mike Baron to the position of senior vice president, Sales & Strategy, Americas. Baron oversees business development for the company’s full suite of managed anti-piracy services for new and current partnerships with operators, rights holders and broadcasters, and is responsible for sales and marketing strategies as well as strategic growth plans, policy and procedures. With a regional focus on the United States and South America, Baron is based in Los Angeles, Calif., and reports to John Ward, executive vice president, Americas, Friend MTS.

“As the media industry increasingly sees the importance of incorporating anti-piracy measures into their business strategy to safeguard valuable content and revenue, we continue to expand our global leadership team to exceed demand for our proprietary content protection solutions,” Ward said in a press statement. “A true media insider, Mike brings a unique perspective to Friend MTS along with a proven track record of driving millions in revenue for companies that span the sports/entertainment, production services and technology sectors.”

With 25 years of experience, Baron most recently served as senior VP of Partnerships for Super League Gaming/Virtualis Studios where he launched Super League Gaming’s proprietary cloud-based, virtual studio technology. Prior to that he held the position of VP of Global Business Development and Special projects for Deluxe Entertainment Services, as well as head of Fox Sports Enterprises, where he was responsible for managing and monetizing Fox Sports’ IP-related new business initiatives.